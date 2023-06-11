WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There is a slight chance of rain Monday, but the heaviest will stay off to the west. There is a greater chance of rain on Tuesday, especially during the morning hours. We are watching slight chances of showers and thunderstorms through next weekend, yet most places will likely stay dry.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 60s along with breezy weather. Clear skies later tonight with cooler temperatures again. Monday will be partly sunny in the morning, then cloud cover will increase in the afternoon as winds pick up. Temperatures will reach the low 70s with a slight chance of a shower. 

