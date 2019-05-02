Foggy start this morning

Dense fog has developed this morning across parts of southcentral Wisconsin. Visibilities are down to less than a mile in some spots. Visibility should improve this afternoon.

In addition, scattered rain showers are moving into southeastern Wisconsin. The showers will continue through the morning, but should diminish this afternoon.

The clouds may start to clear out later this afternoon in areas west of Dane county. High temperatures will climb to the upper 50s and lower 60s in those locations that do see some sunshine. Elsewhere, clouds will linger and high temperatures will only be in the middle 50s.

Warmer weather and more sunshine is expected this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will likely remain at or slightly below normal for this time of year.