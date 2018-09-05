Weather

Flooding to continue for extended period even as water levels expected to drop

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 12:14 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 12:14 PM CDT

MONONA, Wis. - After Wednesday’s rain, dry weather is expected, which will allow Lake Monona’s water level to drop by about a half inch per day, according to a release from the City of Monona.

About a half inch of rain is predicted for the Madison and Monona areas for Wednesday, but after that the forecast is dry through the weekend, officials said.

Even if Lake Monona goes down at that rate, it will still be over the 100-year flood level, according to the release.

Because the lake remains so high, officials from Monona and Madison are reminding residents not to remove their sandbags and to continue to fortify sandbag walls.

Madison city officials said the flooding in Madison will continue for an extended period of time.

Volunteers are still needed to fill sandbags at Monona’s Oneida Park Thursday.

All three Monona boat launches are closed until further notice and a slow-no-wake order also remains in effect, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.

Weather News

Resources

Watching The Sky

This Week's Circulars