Flooding to continue for extended period even as water levels expected to drop

MONONA, Wis. - After Wednesday’s rain, dry weather is expected, which will allow Lake Monona’s water level to drop by about a half inch per day, according to a release from the City of Monona.

About a half inch of rain is predicted for the Madison and Monona areas for Wednesday, but after that the forecast is dry through the weekend, officials said.

Even if Lake Monona goes down at that rate, it will still be over the 100-year flood level, according to the release.

Because the lake remains so high, officials from Monona and Madison are reminding residents not to remove their sandbags and to continue to fortify sandbag walls.

Madison city officials said the flooding in Madison will continue for an extended period of time.

Volunteers are still needed to fill sandbags at Monona’s Oneida Park Thursday.

All three Monona boat launches are closed until further notice and a slow-no-wake order also remains in effect, officials said.