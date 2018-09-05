Flooding to continue for extended period even as water levels expected to drop
MONONA, Wis. - After Wednesday’s rain, dry weather is expected, which will allow Lake Monona’s water level to drop by about a half inch per day, according to a release from the City of Monona.
About a half inch of rain is predicted for the Madison and Monona areas for Wednesday, but after that the forecast is dry through the weekend, officials said.
Even if Lake Monona goes down at that rate, it will still be over the 100-year flood level, according to the release.
Because the lake remains so high, officials from Monona and Madison are reminding residents not to remove their sandbags and to continue to fortify sandbag walls.
Madison city officials said the flooding in Madison will continue for an extended period of time.
Volunteers are still needed to fill sandbags at Monona’s Oneida Park Thursday.
All three Monona boat launches are closed until further notice and a slow-no-wake order also remains in effect, officials said.
Weather News
- Flooding to continue for extended period even as water levels expected to drop
- Weather service says 19 tornadoes hit August 28
- Hurricane Florence could pose threat to US East Coast
- Areal vs. flash flooding: What's the difference?
- Gordon makes landfall on Gulf Coast
- Richland County residents advised to take immediate safety precautions due to flooding