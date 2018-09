Weather service says 19 tornadoes hit August 28

MADISON, Wis. - The National Weather Service now says 19 tornadoes hit east central Wisconsin on August 28, most recently confirming an EF-1 near Eden in Fond du Lac County and an EF-0 near Cascade in Sheboygan County.

The tornadoes were followed by unrelenting rain that has caused flash flooding around the state. Fourteen Wisconsin counties had flood warnings Tuesday night.

The flooding has closed roads in many locations, including Highway 107 in Marathon County and Highway 22 in the Marquette County community of Montello.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Richland Center Community Building.

Flooding closes highways, schools

Highways remained closed by flooding in about a-half dozen counties in southwest and south-central Wisconsin forcing some school districts to cancel classes.

Reedsburg, Richland and Weston schools closed Wednesday. The Montello School District canceled classes for the rest of the week because a major road through the community is impassable.

Flood-weary residents along the Baraboo River are bracing for another round of flooding this week because of heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for residents living near the Baraboo, Rock, Fox, Crawfish, Pecatonica and Sugar rivers.

