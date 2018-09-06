Flooding by the numbers: Breakdown of the record-breaking water levels in area rivers, lakes

MADISON, Wis. - With all the numbers and gauge readings coming from local waterways lately, it can be confusing to keep it all in perspective, and know what it every number means.

River levels are fairly easy to understand. If a gauge is saying the height of a river is around 12 feet, then that measures the distance from the top of the river to the riverbed.

But lake levels are measured in relation to sea level, which is harder to comprehend and visualize.

All of the Madison lakes have risen above 100 year flood levels. That means lake levels have reached a height seen on average once every hundred years. However, these levels can be observed more than once every hundred years, as has been the case in Madison (2008 and 2018).

However, only two lakes, Monona and Waubesa, have seen record high lake levels, or the highest they've ever been.

Even so, flooding has been a major concern along the lakes for the past few weeks, and these lake levels may become more common in the future.

“We're going to approach those record flood levels more and more,” Adam Sodersten of Clean Lakes Alliance said. “The climate is changing, and we're seeing more intense rain events closer together.”

Lake ecology experts like Sodersten say residents of the city are going to need to take actions to ease pressure on the lakes.

“We're not being able to absorb this water. As a community, we need to act together to find ways to retain that water on our property. The old thought of just moving water off your property as fast as you could, your downspout in your driveway, to run it into the sewers -- we need to change that."

Keeping a well-maintained lawn and having a rain barrel or garden are examples of actions you could take to help with flooding problems and future lake ecology issues.

Sodersten also said that Madison leaders need to look at future lake levels in general, specifically whether or not to bring down the level of Lake Mendota.

It’s been a historically bad year for the lakes, caused by a very wet spring coupled with the recent extremely heavy rains. Algae blooms closed beaches and flooding reduced fishing and boating earlier this summer.

Because of the increased phosphorus levels in area waterways due to recent flooding, next year could be one of the worst on record for algae blooms in Madison.

“This is now a community issue,” Sodersten added. Hopefully this is the line in the sand for us, and changes start to occur.”