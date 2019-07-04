Flash flooding, damaging wind hits Sauk County Wednesday evening

Cheryl Agen Photo of flooding in Reedsburg courtesy of Cheryl Agen

Cheryl Agen Photo of flooding in Reedsburg courtesy of Cheryl Agen

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - Strong, nearly-stationary showers and thunderstorms have produced torrential rains across northwestern Sauk County Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m. for northwestern Sauk County. Multiple News 3 Now viewers have reported between 3 to 4 inches of rain in just a few hours near Reedsburg and La Valle.

5:35 PM- FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Northwestern Sauk County until 9:15. We're getting reports of 3-4 inches of rain falling in stationary t-storms just over the last 3 hours. These storms are also severe and could generate 60mph wind gusts. #wiwx @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/pS5JSlzVwc — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) July 3, 2019

Sauk County law enforcement is reporting multiple areas where water is over the road. There have also been reports of tree damage from thunderstorm wind gusts in the same area.

6:00 PM- Short clip of flash flooding in downtown #Reedsburg on Main Street. We're also getting reports of multiple trees down in the Reedsburg/La Valle from strong wind gusts. The storms are still not moving very much #wiwx #flooding



📹: Allison Clussman @WISCTV_News3 @NWSMKX pic.twitter.com/RaNFwRpmuK — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) July 3, 2019

Pictures show flash flooding affecting Main Street in Reedsburg.

Flash flooding in west Reedsburg. 3-4" of rain reported from a t-storm that won't budge. Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 PM tonight for portions of #Sauk County. #flooding #wiwx



📷: Cheryl Agen @WISCTV_News3 @NWSMKX pic.twitter.com/AvH2CgIXxH — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) July 3, 2019

There are also Flash Flood Warnings for eastern Richland County and southern Sauk County until late Wednesday night.

7:15 PM- Flash Flood Warning: eastern Richland County until 10 PM, southern Sauk County until 11 PM. Heavy rain threat continues to drift slowly to the south. Torrential rain falling in Sauk/Iowa Cos now. Remember: TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/AHzCReTCVI — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) July 4, 2019

Strong storms are also affecting Dane County Wednesday evening.

7:40 PM- Storms are still moving very slowly, but at least they've picked up speed a bit. Torrential rain and 40 mph gusts are possible for NW Dane Co. Moving east at 25 mph. Raindrops make it close to Middleton @ 8pm, Madison @ 8:30pm #wiwx @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/SuHEMsmSCy — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) July 4, 2019

Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. If you encounter flooding, turn around, don't drown.