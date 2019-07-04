Weather

Flash flooding, damaging wind hits Sauk County Wednesday evening

Posted: Jul 03, 2019 06:19 PM CDT

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - Strong, nearly-stationary showers and thunderstorms have produced torrential rains across northwestern Sauk County Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m. for northwestern Sauk County. Multiple News 3 Now viewers have reported between 3 to 4 inches of rain in just a few hours near Reedsburg and La Valle. 

Sauk County law enforcement is reporting multiple areas where water is over the road. There have also been reports of tree damage from thunderstorm wind gusts in the same area.

Pictures show flash flooding affecting Main Street in Reedsburg.

There are also Flash Flood Warnings for eastern Richland County and southern Sauk County until late Wednesday night.

 

Strong storms are also affecting Dane County Wednesday evening. 

Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. If you encounter flooding, turn around, don't drown.

