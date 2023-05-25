MADISON, Wis. -- According to the Climate Prediction Center, the overall weather pattern through at least the middle part of June does not favor widespread rainfall. Further, June's average temperature forecast also leans above average.
Unfortunately, these forecasts only specify the confidence that the average monthly temperature or precipitation will be above or below average -- not by how much.
May's current rainfall total for Madison is running well below normal (-2.21"). If this current total holds (.87"), May 2023 will be the second-driest on record, right behind May 1981, when only .64" of rain fell.
Meanwhile, May's average temperature (58.8°) is running about 2 degrees above average, a slight drop from last May's (62.1°), and much cooler than May 2018 (64.5°).
Looking at June's data, last year's average temperature (69°) was only about 1 degree above average, a significant drop from June 2021 (72.6). As for monthly precipitation, last June's total of 4.02" was 1.02" below average. This continues a slow downward trend in precipitation totals since 2017, when 6.73" fell. This year's June totals may continue this downward trend, possibly approaching 2015's total of 3.15".
Bottom line: we are in a dry pattern for quite some time with some hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms. This could lead to abnormally dry conditions across the area, especially if June precipitation totals are far below average.
