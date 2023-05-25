Weather

Greg Barnhart is a member of the First Warn Weather team and can be reached at gbarnhart@wisctv.com.

Farm field drought

MADISON, Wis. -- According to the Climate Prediction Center, the overall weather pattern through at least the middle part of June does not favor widespread rainfall. Further, June's average temperature forecast also leans above average.

Unfortunately, these forecasts only specify the confidence that the average monthly temperature or precipitation will be above or below average -- not by how much.