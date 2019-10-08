First snowflakes possible this weekend in northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - While this week has started with pleasant, fall-like weather, this weekend may bring the first snowflakes of the season to northern Wisconsin.

A weather system will push showers and isolated thunderstorms into Wisconsin starting late Thursday.

Showers will continue into Friday when a cold front will pass through, causing temperatures to fall overnight into the 30s. With a bit of a breeze, it may feel like the upper 20s at times around Madison early Saturday morning.

Any lingering precipitation Saturday morning could fall as a wintry mix or snow in northern Wisconsin, where temperatures will stay in the 30s during the day.

In southern Wisconsin, since temperatures will be in the 30s early Saturday and Sunday mornings, patchy frost will be likely. This is right on cue; the average first frost in Madison is Oct. 11.

Behind this system, Sunday will be cool but mostly sunny. Sunny skies will stay into the start of next week.