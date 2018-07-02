Weather

Feeling like triple digits again for Fourth of July

MADISON, Wis. - After a weekend when heat index values topped off near 120 degrees across southern Wisconsin, Mother Nature is providing a short break from the oppressive humidity Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will still finish in the middle to upper 80s to start the holiday week, but dew points should remain in the low to middle 60s during the afternoon hours. Translation: feels-like temperatures will only be a few degrees higher than the thermometer suggests for Monday and Tuesday. 

However, the high heat and humidity return for America's birthday on Wednesday. 

With dew points returning to the 70s, afternoon heat index values on the Fourth of July will max out near 100 degrees for the middle of the week.

Temperatures on Wednesday will reach the low 90s, making it the hottest July Fourth since our record was set in 2012. 

We also have a slight chance of showers and storms on Independence Day. Keep that in mind if you're planning on spending Wednesday in the park ( I think it was the Fourth of July.)

Enough about Chicago: It would be a significant event if Madison picked up measurable rain on July Fourth. In the city's history, it has only rained on Independence day about a third of the time. We've also been dry on July Fourth in Madison for 12 consecutive years! That is the longest streak of its kind in history!

Here's some good news: I think any rain showers will be around in the afternoon and early evening, so that means any late-night firework displays should still be in good shape! 

A cold front will move through on Thursday, bringing some more rain chances but also setting up a pleasant weekend for southern Wisconsin with lower humidity and temperatures near 80 degrees. 

