Despite 2-week hiatus, heavy rain could cause more problems this week

After nearly two weeks without measurable rain in Madison, our dry stretch has come to a screeching halt.

Clusters of showers and thunderstorms moved across south-central and southern Wisconsin late Monday and early Tuesday morning, already dropping an estimated 2-3 inches of rain in some areas.

Over the last 24 hours, some spots across Wisconsin have already seen an estimated 2-3" of rain with earlier thunderstorms. More heavy rain is possible on Wednesday and Thursday. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/M0uVa0pszT — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) September 18, 2018

A number of rivers and waterways are still in flood stage across southern Wisconsin, and while the entire situation has improved with a prolonged dry period, heavy rain still could lead to additional flooding.

By the time we get to Thursday, 2-3 inches of additional rainfall is possible with additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms moving through. Isolated areas of more than 3 inches of rain are in the forecast as well.

Additionally, severe weather could visit southern Wisconsin on Thursday. Large hail and strong, damaging winds look to be the main threats with any thunderstorms.

Scattered storms with locally heavy rain are possible over the next few days. Alert Days are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday for additional flooding concerns, and even some possible severe weather Thursday. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/GIiIz8Nbil — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) September 18, 2018

Any showers will be coming to an end early Friday, with pleasant conditions back in the forecast for the weekend.

