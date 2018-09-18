Despite 2-week hiatus, heavy rain could cause more problems this week
After nearly two weeks without measurable rain in Madison, our dry stretch has come to a screeching halt.
Clusters of showers and thunderstorms moved across south-central and southern Wisconsin late Monday and early Tuesday morning, already dropping an estimated 2-3 inches of rain in some areas.
A number of rivers and waterways are still in flood stage across southern Wisconsin, and while the entire situation has improved with a prolonged dry period, heavy rain still could lead to additional flooding.
By the time we get to Thursday, 2-3 inches of additional rainfall is possible with additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms moving through. Isolated areas of more than 3 inches of rain are in the forecast as well.
Additionally, severe weather could visit southern Wisconsin on Thursday. Large hail and strong, damaging winds look to be the main threats with any thunderstorms.
Any showers will be coming to an end early Friday, with pleasant conditions back in the forecast for the weekend.
Stay tuned to News 3 for the latest weather information.
Weather News
- Despite 2-week hiatus, heavy rain could cause more problems this week
- Trump to visit Carolinas on Wednesday
- Walker: FEMA to conduct damage assessment in 17 Wisconsin counties hit by flooding
- Biggest question for hurricane survivors: 'What now?'
- Fear near Cape Fear rises with the river, but other Carolina residents can finally go home
- A city-by-city look at Florence's rain and flooding