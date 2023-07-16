Dangerous storms slam the Northeast, leaving New York City under flood warning and killing 4 in Pennsylvania

Flash flooding killed at least three people in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on July 15.

 KYW

(CNN) — More than 5 million people in Southern Connecticut and Southeastern New York, including most of New York City, are under a flash flood warning until 4 p.m. ET., according to the National Weather Service.

A storm moving through the Northeast is threatening more than 40 million people with excessive rainfall and has already caused flooding that led to at least four deaths in Pennsylvania.

CNN’s Jennifer Gray, Samantha Beech and Michelle Watson contributed to this report.