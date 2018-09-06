Columbia County asks for volunteers in sandbagging effort
PORTAGE, Wis. - Columbia County Emergency Management is asking for volunteers to help in flood damage efforts. Members of the National Guard are focusing their efforts on Interstate 90/94 near Portage.
Authorities fear the rising water levels could reach the interstate at highway 33. The National Guard on Thursday is setting up a nearly mile-long wall of sandbags to keep the water at bay.
"There's going to be backups but this is the best plan we have," Kathy Johnson , the coordinator for Columbia County Emergency Management said. "Things are going pretty well considering."
Columbia County officials believe nearly 50,000 sandbags are needed to create the wall. They are asking anyone willing to help with the effort to call Columbia County Emergency Management at 608-742-4166, extension 1309 or 1308.
The emergency management office also announced Thursday afternoon a slow, no wake order on the Wisconsin River from the Highway 33 bridge in Portage downstream to Lake Wisconsin.
Emergency management coordinator Kathy Johnson said the order will remain in effect until further notice. The slow, no wake zone is to protect the safety of boaters and personal property.
Weather News
- Columbia County asks for volunteers in sandbagging effort
- Volunteer help requested in La Valle for flood cleanup
- Hurricane Florence could pose major threat to East Coast next week
- Gov. Walker: Flood damage tops $209 million
- Flooding by the numbers: Breakdown of the record-breaking water levels in area rivers, lakes
- Much needed dry stretch of weather on the way