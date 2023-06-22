Colorado amphitheater hail storm injures nearly 100 ahead of planned Louis Tomlinson concert

(CNN) — Nearly 100 people attending a concert Wednesday evening at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver were injured after being pelted with large hail during severe storms that moved across the area, a fire department said.

At least seven people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the West Metro Fire Department said in a tweet. Up to 90 people were treated on scene, the department said. Injuries included cuts and broken bones, it said.

CNN’s Caroll Alvarado, Jillian Sykes and Alaa Elassar contributed to this report.