Cold snap arrives as wind chills fall below zero

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 05:48 AM CST

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 05:48 AM CST

 Alert Days are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will fall to the low teens and single digits for many Tuesday and Wednesday morning with wind chills as cold as ten below zero. High temperatures will only reach the middle to the upper teens.

 Sky conditions for Tuesday will be mostly sunny and much colder after flurries come to an end. High temperatures will be in the upper teens, although wind chills could be just above zero for much of the day. 

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very cold with low temperatures in the middle single digits above zero and wind chills as cold as 10 below zero in the morning; afternoon high temperatures will only be in the middle teens.

 

