Cold for Wednesday, but milder weather returns Thursday, lasts through Christmas

MADISON, Wis. - A few flurries are possible this evening as a cold front moves through the state.

Behind the front, a shot of very cold air arrives for Wednesday. Just as quickly, milder weather returns for Thursday followed by very mild weather through the Christmas holiday.

Very cold air over the dense snow cover from central Wisconsin northward will surge into southern Wisconsin by early Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will drop to the single digits above zero, while wind chills could drop as low as 10 below zero. By comparison, in northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin where 1 to 2 feet or more of snow covers the ground, low temperatures will drop to between 15 and 30 degrees below zero, while wind chills could be as cold as 35 to 50 below zero by early Wednesday morning.

Milder weather will arrive on Thursday. Breezy southerly winds will push high temperatures back into the middle 30s. Even milder weather arrives of Friday and should last through Christmas Day; high temperatures during that period should rise to between 40 and 45 degrees, compared to the normal Christmas high temperature of 28 degrees for Madison.

After tonight's flurry chance, no precipitation is expected until a chance of light rain showers arrive on Christmas Day afternoon. No travel problems are expected for those leaving home for trips through the Christmas holiday. This also means there will not be any snow over southern Wisconsin, resulting in a green and brown Christmas.

Mild weather should continue through the week between Christmas and New Year's Day. Precipitation may return as a more active storm track redevelops across the country; however, some of the precipitation may be in the form of rain because of the above-normal temperatures.

