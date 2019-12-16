Cold continues, not much snow in sight

Seasonably cold weather will continue for the start of the work week. Monday night will be quiet with temperatures falling to the middle teens. Tuesday will bring partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 20s, which is right at average for the middle of December in Madison.

A quick chance for flurries will pass through Tuesday night, mainly north of Madison. Then another blast of cold air settles in for Wednesday. Though skies will be partly sunny on Wednesday, high temperatures will struggle to reach the upper teens. The cold air doesn't stay for long; milder weather will move in for the end of the week and continue into the weekend.

The milder, dry weekend weather will hinder the opportunity for a white Christmas in southern Wisconsin. Madison has a 60% chance for a white Christmas.

The long-range forecast continues to bring milder temperatures. It seems increasingly unlikely Madison will have a white Christmas this year. That being said, there is still time for a few shifts in the forecast for the start of next week.

Stay tuned to News 3 Now for the latest forecast updates.