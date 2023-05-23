(CNN) — Typhoon Mawar’s outer bands were whipping Guam Wednesday ahead of an expected late-afternoon or evening landfall that could devastate the US territory with deadly winds, treacherous storm surge and heavy rainfall.

Mawar’s core is expected to get very near Guam – and possibly make landfall – around or after 4 p.m. local time on Wednesday (2 a.m. ET), and the typhoon could be the strongest storm to hit the Pacific island in more than 60 years.

