Clouds made a difference in today's temperatures

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Skies were slow to clear over southern Wisconsin today. Only areas well northwest of Madison saw sunshine until late in the afternoon.

This made about a 5 to 10 degree difference in temperatures. High temperatures over much of southern Wisconsin only reached the upper 20s under the cloud cover. Over western Wisconsin closer to La Crosse, high temperatures reached the middle 30s because of the sunshine. Also, the snow depth is only an inch or so in areas near La Crosse, compared to the several inches over the rest of southern Wisconsin.

With partly sunny skies on Friday, high temperatures will be back into the middle 30s. Madison temperatures have been below freezing since 7 p.m. Sunday, so it will be almost five full days since temperatures have been as high as 32 degrees. As a comparison, high temperatures should average in the middle 40s for this time of year.

Cloudy skies will keep high temperatures in the 30s through Tuesday of next week. Hopefully by Wednesday and Thursday high temperatures will be in the lower 40s, which is about normal by then. The last time high temperatures were at or above normal was Oct. 27, when Madison had a high temperature of 59 degrees.

