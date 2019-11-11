Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan, antenna project details for over-the-air viewers

Weather

Chris Reece says snow is coming to an end, but impacts remain high

By:

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 09:01 AM CST

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 09:03 AM CST

Happy Monday folks!

The snow fall this morning has caused major delays to travel this morning has most roads remain snow covered and icy. 

As of 8:55 AM, drive speeds on major areas such as the beltline were as slow as 10 miles per hour, with delays on every major road and highway through the area.

There is good news, however, is that the snow is beginning to taper off to the north and west. Look for this snow to end over the entire area through the next few hours. 

Look for impacts to remain high until crews have an opportunity to clear the roads. With temperatures in the teens, the effectiveness of road salt will be limited, but conditions should gradually improve by the afternoon.

 After the snow, arctic air continues to move in as temperatures briefly rebound into the low 20s. Overnight lows will be in the single digits, possibly setting new record lows. Tuesday's highs will not make it out of the teens. 

Remember to drive safely, and to stay tuned to News 3 Now First Alert Weather on air and on social media for the latest updates. 

- Meteorologist Chris Reece

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Weather News

Resources

Watching The Sky

This Week's Circulars