Chris Reece says snow is coming to an end, but impacts remain high

Happy Monday folks!

The snow fall this morning has caused major delays to travel this morning has most roads remain snow covered and icy.

As of 8:55 AM, drive speeds on major areas such as the beltline were as slow as 10 miles per hour, with delays on every major road and highway through the area.

There is good news, however, is that the snow is beginning to taper off to the north and west. Look for this snow to end over the entire area through the next few hours.

Look for impacts to remain high until crews have an opportunity to clear the roads. With temperatures in the teens, the effectiveness of road salt will be limited, but conditions should gradually improve by the afternoon.

After the snow, arctic air continues to move in as temperatures briefly rebound into the low 20s. Overnight lows will be in the single digits, possibly setting new record lows. Tuesday's highs will not make it out of the teens.

Remember to drive safely, and to stay tuned to News 3 Now First Alert Weather on air and on social media for the latest updates.

- Meteorologist Chris Reece