Chris Reece tracks a sneaky system that could bring snow ahead of cold blast

While we've been talking about the potential for light snow showers and flurries ahead of the arctic front set to arrive Sunday night into Monday morning, a sneaky system is upping the ante for an accumulating snow threat. However, there remains great uncertainty in this.

While I'm confident there will likely be some snow ahead of the arctic front over southern Wisconsin, I'm highly uncertain on just how far north that snow develops. There will be a VERY sharp northern cut off, and that will mean the difference between a few inches of snow during the morning rush hour, and no snow at all.

Right now the best timing for snow appears to be during the overnight hours and just before the morning commute begins.

As Monday morning progresses, snow should begin to wind down, and sunshine returns. There still remains a large discrepancy between the models on the northern edge of the snow potential. The RPM Model is the furthest south, and the least snowy of them all.

Meanwhile, other models like the European model are much farther to the north, and snowier.

I believe the truth lies in the middle, but the greatest chance for snow will certainly be down along the state line.

I want to again be transparent about the uncertainty here. I feel good about the snow chance for places such as Beloit and Janesville. However, if you live further north like Stoughton, Sun Prairie, and Madison, you should be prepared to deal with a few inches of snow Monday morning, or no snow at all.

After the snow, we'll experience near record cold to start the week. If we manage to get snow on the ground, the forecast temperatures may have to be adjusted downwards.

- Meteorologist Chris Reece