Chances for freezing drizzle, flurries, light snow through Saturday, then colder

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Temperatures rebounded back into the upper 30s and lower 40s today, but a few slick spots may develop again on untreated area roads and bridges as temperatures dip below freezing overnight.

There is a chance for some flurries and freezing drizzle overnight.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight as a few flurries or patchy freezing drizzle develops overnight. Untreated roads, bridges, sidewalks and side streets may develop slippery spots as temperatures fall below freezing late tonight.

On Friday, skies will remain cloudy with a chance of drizzle or a few flurries in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

As colder air heads toward Wisconsin on Friday night, a period of light snow, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle, may develop. Little snow accumulation is expected, but some slippery roads may develop when temperatures fall below freezing.

Brisk northwesterly winds Saturday will bring colder air across the state, along with a chance of light snow and flurries. High temperatures will reach the lower 30s in the morning, but temperatures will drop into the 20s during the day. Sunday will be dry but colder with high temperatures in the lower 20s.

The weather should be quiet for most of the rest of next week with temperatures a little colder than normal for Monday and Tuesday and near normal for the second half of the week into next weekend. There is a chance of flurries or patchy freezing drizzle Thursday and Friday, but no major storm systems or travel impacts are expected.

Little or no accumulating snow is expected over southern Wisconsin through next weekend. With less than two weeks before Christmas, it appears that any hope for a white Christmas will be in the few days before the holiday, even though the historical probability of a snow depth of an inch or more is between 50% and 75% here. North of the Wisconsin Dells, widespread and significant snow cover almost guarantees a white Christmas there.

