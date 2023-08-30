(CNN) — Hurricane Idalia intensified early Wednesday into a dangerous Category 3 storm and is expected to strengthen further before a potentially catastrophic morning collision into Florida’s west coast – where numerous residents have been told to flee, schools are closed and the National Guard is preparing for rescues.

Idalia is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning as “an extremely dangerous Category 4” on Florida’s Big Bend coast, bringing once-in-a-lifetime levels of damaging winds and storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center.

CNN’s Caitlin Kaiser, Sara Smart, Eric Zerkel, Joe Sutton, Amy Simonson, Dave Alsup, Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond, Ella Nilsen contributed to this report.