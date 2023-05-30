Canadian wildfire smoke impacting air quality in US Northeast for second day

(CNN) — Smoke and haze from wildfires raging in Nova Scotia will linger in portions of the US Northeast on Wednesday, prompting air quality alerts for New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania, including the Philadelphia area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

