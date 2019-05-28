Weather

Calm, cloudy Tuesday, then rain, some thunder, possible overnight

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 09:12 AM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 10:41 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Tuesday's weather will be mainly calm, though clouds will linger for much of the day. A chance for showers will arrive during the late evening and overnight hours. 

 

 

The storm system bringing the next round of precipitation will pass south of Wisconsin, meaning the area will be mainly on the cold and wet side of the system, instead of the stormy side with the severe potential. This will make it difficult for lighting and thunder to develop, but not impossible. 

Some heavier rain is possible near the state line. 

 

 

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Weather News

Resources

Watching The Sky

This Week's Circulars