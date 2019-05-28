Calm, cloudy Tuesday, then rain, some thunder, possible overnight

MADISON, Wis. - Tuesday's weather will be mainly calm, though clouds will linger for much of the day. A chance for showers will arrive during the late evening and overnight hours.

At the moment the marginal and slight risk zones for severe weather are over southern Wisconsin. We'll watch it, but I have doubts about even hearing thunder tonight. The worst weather will be over Iowa, Missouri, and Western Illinois. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/0wq88a8shw — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) May 28, 2019

The storm system bringing the next round of precipitation will pass south of Wisconsin, meaning the area will be mainly on the cold and wet side of the system, instead of the stormy side with the severe potential. This will make it difficult for lighting and thunder to develop, but not impossible.

Some heavier rain is possible near the state line.