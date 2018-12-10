Brightest comet of 2018 visible before Christmas

Alex Cherney via NASA.gov Picture of Comet46P/Wirtanen by Alex Cherney, courtesy NASA.gov, taken Nov. 15, 2018.

Alex Cherney via NASA.gov Picture of Comet46P/Wirtanen by Alex Cherney, courtesy NASA.gov, taken Nov. 15, 2018.

MADISON, Wis. - Stargazers should look to the sky early Sunday for the chance to see a bright comet pass.

Comet 46P/Wirtanen will be near its brightest when it passes across Earth's sky.

To find the comet, look near the Pleiades star cluster. The comet will have a greenish glow, or coma.

Though it may appear close, the comet is about 2 light minutes, or 35 million kilometers, away from Earth's surface.

Comet 46P/Wirtanen's pass by Earth will be one of the top 10 closest encounters in history.