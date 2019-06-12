Brief funnel clouds possible with showers, storms this afternoon

A cold front moving east over southern Wisconsin is bringing showers and a few isolated thunderstorms to southern Wisconsin. A few funnel clouds have been reported along the front edge of the line of showers.

Here's a pic of the funnel cloud near Barneveld this afternoon. (Courtesy: Jenny Achtenberg)

There's a lot of "spin" out there with a cold front nearby: look at our surface winds! More brief funnel clouds are possible across southern Wisconsin this PM #wiwx @WISCTV_News3 @NWSMKX pic.twitter.com/3mnBNjl3TZ — Dave Caulfield (@ DaveCaulfield _) June 12, 2019

There is a small chance any of these funnel clouds could touchdown, though it would only be for a brief moment and would likely not cause any damage.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible through the rest of the evening. Rain will taper from west to east by Thursday morning.