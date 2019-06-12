Weather

Brief funnel clouds possible with showers, storms this afternoon

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 02:39 PM CDT

A cold front moving east over southern Wisconsin is bringing showers and a few isolated thunderstorms to southern Wisconsin. A few funnel clouds have been reported along the front edge of the line of showers.

There is a small chance any of these funnel clouds could touchdown, though it would only be for a brief moment and would likely not cause any damage.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible through the rest of the evening. Rain will taper from west to east by Thursday morning.

