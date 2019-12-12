Breezy, milder Thursday with a quick burst of light snow; colder this weekend

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - After another very cold day Wednesday, milder weather will return for Thursday and Friday.

There may be a quick burst of snow around lunchtime on Thursday. Another shot of colder weather will arrive this weekend.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy tonight as a weather system passes through northern Wisconsin and brings mild southerly winds to the state. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower teens this evening before the mercury begins to climb through the teens overnight, reaching the lower 20s by early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and milder with high temperatures eventually reaching the upper 30s. A period of light snow is likely in the middle of the day when temperatures will be near or just above freezing. As a result, minor snow accumulations of an inch or two are possible, mainly to the north of Madison, where temperatures will be a little colder. South of Madison a little rain may mix with the snow, with little or no accumulation expected.

On Friday, skies will remain cloudy with a chance of drizzle or a few flurries in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

A developing storm system to the east of Wisconsin on Saturday will bring colder air across the state along with a chance of light snow and flurries. High temperatures will reach the lower 30s in the morning, but temperatures will drop into the 20s by the afternoon on brisk northerly winds behind the storm. Sunday will be dry, but colder with high temperatures in the lower 20s.

The weather should be quiet for most of the rest of next week with temperatures a little colder than normal for Monday and Tuesday, and near-normal for the second half of the week into next weekend. There is a chance of flurries or patchy freezing drizzle on Thursday and Friday, but no major storm systems or travel impacts are expected.

