Bitterly cold temperatures, subzero wind chills hit Tuesday, Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. - Bitterly cold temperatures that will drop wind chills to minus 25-30 degrees in the morning are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Low temperatures will be below zero, and high temperatures will be in the single digits to near 10 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny Monday afternoon, and it will be breezy and colder with high temperatures in the lower teens, with wind chills below zero.

Skies will become mostly clear Monday night, and it will turn bitterly cold. Temperatures will fall to near zero by late evening. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the middle single digits below zero by morning with wind chills from minus 15 to minus 30.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and bitterly cold. High temperatures will only be in the middle single digits above zero, while wind chills will be between minus 5 and minus 15 degrees through the day. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and continue to be bitterly cold. Early morning low temperatures will again be in the middle single digits below zero, and wind chills will be as low as minus 10 to minus 25 degrees. High temperatures will only reach the lower teens.