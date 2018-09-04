Baraboo River rising in Sauk County, sandbagging volunteers needed

BARABOO, Wis. - Sauk County Emergency Management is asking for volunteers to fill sandbags as the Baraboo River rises in that area.

Officials say 7 to 8 inches of rain fell in the La Valle area overnight and this morning and water is beginning to go over roads that had previously seen closures.

Water is expected to be higher than levels last week that flooded the region, according to a release from Sauk County.

Emergency Management Director Jeff Jelinek says concern is in the areas of La Valle, Reedsburg, Rock Springs and North Freedom, all areas who were affected by flooding previously.

Both west and eastbound lanes of Highway 33 between la Valle and Reedsburg have been closed because of water over the roadway.

Highway 58 is also closed in both directions between La Valle and County G because of flooding, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Volunteers who can help fill sandbags are asked to bring shovels and report to the West Baraboo Garage at 614 Highway 136 in West Baraboo.