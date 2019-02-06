BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Bands of sleet, snow moving through Tuesday night

By:

Posted: Feb 05, 2019 05:53 PM CST

Updated: Feb 05, 2019 07:15 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Mixed precipitation may cause slick roads Tuesday night as bands of snow, sleet and freezing rain cross through southern Wisconsin.

Much of the freezing rain and ice accumulation concern is south of the state line, though any ice on the roads can cause travel concerns.

 

 

Alert Days are still in the forecast for Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday due to the possibility of messy roads during morning and evening commutes.

 

Precipitation will begin to end early Wednesday morning from west to east. Some snow accumulation is possible, mainly north of Madison. 

Any ice accumulation can negatively affect untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots. 

A tenth- to a quarter-of-an-inch of freezing rain or ice can lead to slippery roadways (especially on bridges and overpasses) and hazardous driving conditions. Windshields are usually covered.

A little more ice, from a quarter- to a half-an-inch, can weigh down tree branches, causing them to sag or break. Roads can be very icy, and power outages are possible. 

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Juneau, Adams, Crawford, Richland and Grant counties until midnight.

For Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Dane, Lafayette, Green and Rock counties, the advisory is until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Weather News

Resources

Watching The Sky

This Week's Circulars