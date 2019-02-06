Bands of sleet, snow moving through Tuesday night

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Mixed precipitation may cause slick roads Tuesday night as bands of snow, sleet and freezing rain cross through southern Wisconsin.

Much of the freezing rain and ice accumulation concern is south of the state line, though any ice on the roads can cause travel concerns.

Sleet video from Travis Carr in Hollandale. We have sleet in Madison now, too #News3Now pic.twitter.com/io5cbouYmA — Dana Fulton (@DanaFultonWX) February 5, 2019

Alert Days are still in the forecast for Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday due to the possibility of messy roads during morning and evening commutes.

Precipitation will begin to end early Wednesday morning from west to east. Some snow accumulation is possible, mainly north of Madison.

Any ice accumulation can negatively affect untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots.

A tenth- to a quarter-of-an-inch of freezing rain or ice can lead to slippery roadways (especially on bridges and overpasses) and hazardous driving conditions. Windshields are usually covered.

A little more ice, from a quarter- to a half-an-inch, can weigh down tree branches, causing them to sag or break. Roads can be very icy, and power outages are possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Juneau, Adams, Crawford, Richland and Grant counties until midnight.

For Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Dane, Lafayette, Green and Rock counties, the advisory is until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

5:40 PM- RADAR says snow, but multiple reports say this is actually heavy freezing rain and sleet falling across southern Wisconsin this evening. Road conditions are deteriorating. Give yourself extra time and take it slow to navigate slick spots. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/XipD25dJJ7 — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) February 5, 2019

