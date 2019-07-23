Aw, shucks! 'Corn sweat' can cause local spikes in humidity, heat index

The extreme heat and humidity have left southern Wisconsin for the time being.

Thanks in part to a phenomenon called corn sweat, heat index values may have eclipsed 120 degrees in some rural areas of the state last week.

What is corn sweat, you ask? Plants take in liquid water from the soil, which then travels to the roots and through the plant to the leaves. Once that water hits the leaves, it turns into water vapor. This process releases a lot of energy, which cools the surface of the leaves.

However, that water vapor dampens the atmosphere near and downwind of cornfields, spiking dew points and heat index values.

“You can especially feel this when you’re in a corn field,” Joe Lauer, professor of agronomy at The University of Wisconsin-Madison, explained. “Corn being one of the dominant crops in the Midwestern landscape is really contributing to this, especially when that corn is irrigated.”

It's worth noting that all plants go through this transpiration process, so it's not just an issue with corn Also, corn is one of the more efficient water-use crops out there -- especially compared with soybeans or alfalfa.

However, Lauer said that it takes about 2 feet of water to produce about 200 bushels of corn. That large amount of moisture in the air can boost dew points anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees locally, sending heat index values soaring.

The middle of July is prime time for corn sweat.

“Generally, the leaf area of corn is at a maximum around July 15, which is right now, so these plants are transpiring a lot right now to keep their metabolism going,” Lauer said.

