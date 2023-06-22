(CNN) — At least four people were killed in a northwestern Texas town after a tornado struck it Wednesday, according to a social media post by Lubbock Fire Rescue.

The tornado came as powerful storms pummeled parts of the western and central US and at least 11 tornado reports were made across four states.

