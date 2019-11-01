Another round of light wintry weather possible by evening commute

MADISON, Wis. - After setting records for the snowiest Halloween, the snowiest October, and the largest single snow event in October, eyes remain turned to the sky as yet another chance for wintry weather heads towards southern Wisconsin.

This time, precipitation should be much lighter with minimal impacts.

The time to watch is right around the evening commute. That's when a light rain snow mix will likely break out over the area.

Tracking a light wintry mix and an extended cold stretch https://t.co/Pai7zeEIdN pic.twitter.com/YtA5hrMKKW — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) November 1, 2019

With temperatures above freezing during this time, impacts to travel should be minimal, if any.

Most will simply see wet roads and the need for windshield wipers. The coverage of this won't be expansive, and there's a chance that some miss out on this round of precipitation all together.