Another flooding followup? More heavy rain possible for southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - After a few dry days across southern Wisconsin, another round of possibly heavy rain is on the way.

A complex of showers and thunderstorms will move into town very early Saturday morning. Some gusty, damaging straight-line winds are possible as the storms begin. However, the main threat we're keeping an eye on, as you might expect, is the rain and flooding potential.

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of southern Wisconsin from 10 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Flash Flood Watch from late tonight into tomorrow evening for much of southern Wisconsin. Any rain will not help across the area. 2-4" of additional rainfall is possible by the end of the weekend. #wiwx #swiwx @WISCTV_News3 @news3weather pic.twitter.com/TJ5uA5vE23 — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) August 31, 2018

Humidity levels have been on the rise, with dew points now in the upper 60s and lower 70s. As a result, there is plenty of moisture available for these thunderstorms to use to produce heavy rainfall.

While there is still uncertainty with our forecast models, anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain is possible by the end of Sunday.

With the massive amount of rain that southern Wisconsin has received, any measurable precipitation is going to make things more difficult for officials, first responders and residents.

Remember, if you encounter flooded roadways, "Turn Around, Don't Drown!"

Officials also are emphasizing that Madison residents watch not only rain totals in Madison, but across the watershed as well.

Hopefully, we dodge the heavy rain this weekend, but there are more chances for flooding next week.