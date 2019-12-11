Another cold day on Wednesday, then a quick warmup for Thursday, Friday

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The very cold weather on Tuesday will continue for another day on Wednesday, but milder weather returns for Thursday and Friday, followed by another shot of colder weather arriving this weekend.

Clear or partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Low temperatures will fall to the middle single digits above zero with wind chills dropping to as cold as 10 below zero by morning. Wednesday will be sunny and continued very cold with high temperatures in the upper teens.

Temperatures should quickly rebound to a little above normal on Thursday as a weather system passes through northern Wisconsin and brings mild southerly winds and a chance of snow showers and flurries, mainly north of Madison. On Friday, there will be chance of drizzle or a few flurries in the afternoon. High temperatures for both Thursday and Friday will reach the upper 30s, above Madison's average high temperature of 31 degrees.

A developing storm system to the east of Wisconsin on Saturday will bring colder air across the state along with a chance of light snow and flurries. High temperatures will reach the lower 30s in the morning, but temperatures will drop into the 20s by the afternoon on brisk northerly winds behind the storm. Sunday will be dry, but colder with high temperatures in the lower 20s.

The weather should be quiet for most of the rest of next week with temperatures a little colder than normal for Monday and Tuesday, and near-normal for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

