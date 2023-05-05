Almost 25,000 people in Western Canada evacuated as wildfires rage across region amid hot weather and high winds

A smoke column rises from wildfire near Lodgepole, Alberta, Canada on May 4. More than 13,000 people who live in the Canadian province of Alberta have been evacuated as wildfires rage across the region

 Alberta Wildfire/Handout/Reuters

Almost 25,000 people who live in the Canadian province of Alberta have been evacuated as wildfires rage across the region, which is seeing abnormally hot weather and high winds, emergency officials said Saturday.

There are at least 103 wildfires burning across the western province, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said at a news briefing.

