Alert Days in the forecast; two snowstorms possible this week

Two Alert Days are in the forecast this week. Two separate storms will impact southern Wisconsin and both have the potential to bring accumulating snow.

The first storm will move into the area tonight. A mix of rain and snow will develop this evening and change to snow overnight. The ground is still relatively warm, but the snowflakes are expected to accumulate. Total snowfall will range from 1-3" in most spots.

The snow will end very early on Tuesday morning. Skies will turn partly sunny by Tuesday afternoon, but it will remain chilly with highs only in the upper 30s.

A second storm system will head toward Wisconsin late on Wednesday. It's still too early to pinpoint exact rain or snow amounts with this system, but it will likely impact Halloween activities on Thursday. Right now, it looks like Thursday evening will be windy and cold with snow. Temperatures will likely be falling through the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

News 3 Now First Alert Meteorologists will continue to monitor this storm and adjust the forecast as necessary. Stay up to date with the forecast as Halloween approaches.