Heavy rain could lead to flooding Tuesday, Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. - Alert Days are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday for the potential for heavy rain which could lead to flooding in southern Wisconsin.

A very active weather pattern is setting up for midweek. Southern Wisconsin will be in the transition zone between very cold air to the north and very warm air to the south. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected.

Rain will develop early on Tuesday and continue on and off through the day and even into Tuesday night and Wednesday. With ample moisture in place, some storms may produce heavy rain. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain will occur from Baraboo northeast through Sheboygan.

Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end by Thursday morning. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures are expected for the end of the week.