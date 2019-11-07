Alert Days in forecast as near-record cold temperatures move in

MADISON, Wis. - After another round of early-season snow, southern Wisconsin is in store for some near-record breaking cold.

Alert Days are in the forecast for Thursday, Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for unseasonably cold temperatures that will approach several records.

The high temperature in Madison Thursday is expected to be just 26 degrees, only three degrees higher than the record low high temperature for November 7th set in 1991. Lows Thursday night into Friday morning could drop into single digits, approaching the record low of 7 also set in 1991.

Highs on Friday will also struggle to get out of the 20s, with a high of 29 being forecast for Madison. That would once again close to the record low high temperature for November 8th of 25 degrees, set more than 90 years ago in 1925.

Temperatures will warm up over the weekend, with a high of 39 being forecast on Saturday as the Wisconsin Badgers host the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. The warmup won't last long, though, with temperatures falling again through Sunday.

It will be a bitterly cold start to the new work week after that, with temperatures on Monday dropping into the teens. The record low for November 11th is 9 degrees, set in 1979. Then, temperatures will struggle to reach the record low high temperature of 23 set in 1894.

Lows that night will approach another record -- 7 degrees, set in 1986 -- before slowly starting to rise through the week.

Even with the gradual warmup, it could be until late next week before temperatures are back above freezing.