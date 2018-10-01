Weather

Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday afternoon

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 08:00 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 08:30 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A warm front will be lifting north into far southern Wisconsin keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area throughout the day. 

Some storms may be strong to severe Monday afternoon, mainly south of Madison. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible with the strongest storms. 

 

 

In addition, heavy rain is expected. Another 1 inch to 3 inches of rain will fall by Tuesday morning, which may lead to localized flooding and river rises.  

The severe weather threat will end as the storm system moves east overnight. Showers and thunderstorms will diminish after midnight, but clouds will linger through much of Tuesday.

