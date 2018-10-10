Alert Day for flooding concerns

Today is an Alert Day for southern Wisconsin. Moderate to heavy rain is expected this morning into the afternoon with total accumulations ranging from 0.5-1" today. The ground is saturated and some rivers are already above flood stage so any additional rain could lead to flooding issues. The rain will come to an end by this evening as a cold front moves through the area.

Behind the cold front, it will be windy and much colder. Skies will begin to clear overnight with lows falling to the lower 40s by daybreak on Thursday. Thursday will be partly sunny and dry, but temperatures will only climb to the middle 40s. A west/northwest wind will make it feel even colder.

Frost is likely Thursday night and Friday night across southern Wisconsin and the colder weather will stick around for the weekend.