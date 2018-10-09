Weather

Strong storms, flash flooding possible overnight, into Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. - Alert Days are in the forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Strong thunderstorms may bring locally heavy rainfall, as well as the threat for a few severe thunderstorms. High winds and heavy rainfall are the main threats.

In terms of the severe storm threat, the storm prediction center does have much of the area under a slight risk of severe storms Tuesday evening and overnight.

When it comes to the risk for more flooding, the heaviest rains should fall north and west of the city of Madison. That’s where the Weather Prediction Center has a slight to moderate risk of excessive rainfall tonight and into Wednesday.

Flash Flood watches are also in effect, mainly north and west of Madison, through Wednesday at 1 p.m.

A general 1-2 inches of rainfall is expected in the area, with higher totals in the north and west.

As always, the forecast is ever evolving, but stay tuned to News 3 First Alert Weather on air, online, and on social media as we monitor the severe and heavy rain threats through Wednesday morning.

