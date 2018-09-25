ALERT DAY: Strong storms and damaging winds possible this afternoon

MADISON, Wis. - Today is an Alert Day into the afternoon as we track the next threat of strong to severe thunderstorms across southern Wisconsin.

Today is an Alert Day especially for the southern tier of the area as the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms is once again on tap for the region. The best timing looks to be in the afternoon during the commute home. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/vLeeyGYWxQ — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) September 25, 2018

So far it’s been a mild and foggy morning for most of the area. The air has also been muggy with dew points well into the 60s.

There's also quite the temperature spread across Wisconsin. 69° and 70 ° in Milwaukee and Green Bay, but upper 40s near Superior. #Front #wiwx pic.twitter.com/1vzdgaMcZA — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) September 25, 2018

This is all ahead of a cold front to the northwest that has a wave of low pressure riding along it.

The cold front and region of low pressure responsible for this afternoon's severe weather threat is just north and west of the area. This will move southeast through the afternoon. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/WfdSHFJuQm — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) September 25, 2018

That all pushes in to our area this afternoon, bringing with it a line of showers and thunder storms that could arrive right around the evening rush hour. Most of the mid-morning forecast guidance suggests a squall line moving through during that time.

The latest RPM model brings storms through the area just as the evening rush hours are getting started. Damaging winds would be greatest during this time. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/A0DLW5JVu4 — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) September 25, 2018

Damaging winds will be the main severe threat during these storms, though brief heavy rain and lightning will impact the area as well. The hail and tornado threats are minimal, but possible.

Look for storm to develop near 3PM and push through during the evening rush hours. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/VvG81oLv7w — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) September 25, 2018

As always, the forecast is ever evolving, but stay tuned to News 3 First Alert Weather on air and on social media as we monitor the threat for severe weather this afternoon.