ALERT DAY: Strong storms and damaging winds possible this afternoon
MADISON, Wis. - Today is an Alert Day into the afternoon as we track the next threat of strong to severe thunderstorms across southern Wisconsin.
So far it’s been a mild and foggy morning for most of the area. The air has also been muggy with dew points well into the 60s.
This is all ahead of a cold front to the northwest that has a wave of low pressure riding along it.
That all pushes in to our area this afternoon, bringing with it a line of showers and thunder storms that could arrive right around the evening rush hour. Most of the mid-morning forecast guidance suggests a squall line moving through during that time.
Damaging winds will be the main severe threat during these storms, though brief heavy rain and lightning will impact the area as well. The hail and tornado threats are minimal, but possible.
As always, the forecast is ever evolving, but stay tuned to News 3 First Alert Weather on air and on social media as we monitor the threat for severe weather this afternoon.
