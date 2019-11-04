Programming Notice

Alert Day: Snow to impact Wednesday morning commute

Posted: Nov 04, 2019 07:34 AM CST

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 07:34 AM CST

An Alert Day has been added to the forecast for Wednesday morning.  A clipper type system will move across the northern tier of the US, bringing some light snow to southern Wisconsin. 

The snow will develop Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning.  The snow may mix with rain before coming to an end by midday Wednesday.  Right now, it looks like a couple of inches of new snow accumulation is expected with this system.  The snow amounts may need to be adjusted up or down as the storm gets closer to our area.

Another blast of cold air will arrive for the end of the week.  High temperatures will only be in the 20s with overnight lows falling to the teens.

