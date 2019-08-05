Alert Day: Severe storms possible later Monday

MADISON, Wis. - There is a risk for severe storms in southern Wisconsin later Monday. The Storm Prediction Center says there is an Enhanced Risk for severe storms in west-central Wisconsin and a Slight Risk for the rest of southern Wisconsin.

A cold front will be moving through the area late Monday. A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, but here in southern Wisconsin, most of the afternoon hours will be dry.

The storms will track southeast through the evening hours. The strongest storms could produce strong winds and heavy rain.

The storms will end overnight with some fog possible by Tuesday morning.

