Alert Day Friday

An Alert Day has been added to the forecast for Friday. Heavy rain will be possible which could lead to flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop early Friday morning and continue through the day. Plenty of moisture will be available and some storms may produce heavy rain. The rain threat will end with the passage of a cold front Friday night.

The risk for severe weather in southern Wisconsin is low on Friday. There is a marginal risk for severe storms for much of northern Illinois through the day.

Right now, Saturday looks dry. Unsettled weather is expected to return Sunday and linger through most of next week. Several inches of rain will be possible once again.