Coldest morning of the season expected Friday, with possible wind chills below zero

MADISON, Wis. - An Alert Day has been added to the forecast for Friday because the coldest morning of the season, so far, is expected.

Skies will clear overnight, with low temperatures falling to the single digits. Even light winds will send wind chills below zero.

Sunshine is in the forecast for Friday, but temperatures will remain cold. Highs will only reach the teens in the afternoon.

The arctic air won't stick around too long, though. Quiet weather and a slow warming trend are in the forecast through the middle of next week.