Alert Day for Wednesday: Icy travel expected

Drivers throughout southern Wisconsin should be prepared for light snow Wednesday morning. As of Monday afternoon, accumulation totals remained near a half inch for much of the region.

Timing with this system has moved to earlier in the day, which means temperatures will be colder allowing for light snow rather than rain. Light snow in the morning could make roads slippery during the morning commute.

By the afternoon, as temperatures warm, precipitation could change to freezing drizzle or rain, mainly south of Madison.