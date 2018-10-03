Weather

Severe thunderstorms possible with high winds, hail, brief heavy downpours

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 07:54 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2018 08:38 AM CDT

Warm October temperatures come with a price Wednesday. Severe storms will be possible as a cold front moves through the area Wednesday evening.

There is a slight risk for severe storms northwest of Madison later Wednesday. The main threats will be high winds and hail as well as brief heavy downpours.  

The front will move quickly so the threat for rain will come to an end by midnight. Rain amounts will likely be light in most areas.

After a sunny and cooler day on Thursday, rain chances return to the area again on Friday.  Looks like the weather pattern will be quite unsettled through next week with rain chances each day.   

