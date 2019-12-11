Alert day for continued cold temperatures -Haddie

An Alert Day is in the forecast for today as arctic air lingers across southern Wisconsin. Wind chills will make it feel pretty uncomfortable, especially this morning.

Temperatures will start out near 10 degrees early today, but wind chills will be in the single digits below zero in some spots. Northwesterly winds will gradually diminish through the day. Wind chills will improve a bit for the afternoon.

High temperatures will reach the upper teens today with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Southerly winds will bring milder air into the region starting tonight. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 30s.

